Kansas City Mavericks' Rally Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Tahoe Knight Monsters, 6-5

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (8-4-1-1) staged a dramatic comeback from a three-goal deficit but ultimately fell short in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (7-3-1-1) on Friday night. Despite outshooting Tahoe 36-26, the Mavericks couldn't secure the win in the high-scoring thriller.

Tahoe set the tone early, striking four times in the first period. Troy Loggins opened the scoring at 6:47, followed quickly by goals from Patrick Newell (8:21), and Luke Adam (8:53). Kansas City found some life with Damien Giroux's goal at 11:11, assisted by Bradley Schoonbaert and Pascal Laberge. Tahoe seized back the three goal lead when Jake McGrew scored at the 17:04 mark to bring the score to 4-1 after 20 minutes.

The Mavericks clamped down defensively in the second period, holding the Knight Monsters scoreless while chipping away at the lead. Luke Loheit's goal at 11:09, set up by Daniel Amesbury and Nolan Sullivan, brought Kansas City within two heading into the final frame.

The Mavericks carried their momentum into the third period. Casey Carreau struck just 3:04 in, assisted by Bradley Schoonbaert and Nolan Sullivan, cutting the deficit to one. Schoonbaert then tied the game at 6:50 with his second point of the night, assisted by David Noël. Tahoe briefly regained the lead at 7:55 on a goal from C.J. Hayes, but Cade Borchardt answered at 17:54 with his ninth goal of the season, assisted by Noël and Marcus Crawford, to force overtime.

In the extra session, Logan Nelson capitalized for the Knight Monsters, scoring the game-winner at 3:25 with an assist from Patrick Newell.

The Mavericks will aim to rebound tonight as they wrap up their Tahoe road trip with a 9 p.m. puck drop on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.