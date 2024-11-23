Wiebe Recalled, Mikhailov Signed

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Saturday the signing of rookie forward Vitali Mikhailov and the reassignment of forward Jaxsen Wiebe to the San Diego Gulls by the Anaheim Ducks.

Wiebe, 22, returns to San Diego after posting 13 points (4g, 9a) in 14 games with the Oilers this season. The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native appeared in 24 games with the Gulls last season, recording five points (4g, 1a) and 24 PIM.

Mikhailov, 26, of Cherepovets, Russia signs an SPC with the Oilers after attending training camp with the team this season. The 6'0, 190 lbs. forward skated in one preseason game, a 4-2 win over the Allen Americans on Oct. 11.

Prior to turning pro, Mikhailov played in state at the University of Central Oklahoma, compiling 163 points (94g, 69a) in 138 games for the Bronchos. The left-handed shot received All-League First Team, Most Valuable Player and National Championship All-Tournament Team honors during his ACHA career.

The Oilers finish out a three-game week on Sunday, Nov. 24, opening up the season series with the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center at 3:05 p.m.

