Knight Monsters Make History Again, Win 6-5 in Overtime

Tahoe Knight Monsters' Logan Nelson and Kansas City Mavericks' Damien Giroux on game night

STATELINE, NV- The Tahoe Knight Monsters were clearly tired of hearing how they have struggled in game two's this season.

It took a thrilling roller coaster ride of a game, but they emphatically flipped the script with their first game two victory of the season. Tahoe rode a dominant four-goal first period and weathered a furious Kansas City comeback en route to a 6-5 overtime win against Kansas City.

The action began early, as Troy Loggins led a rush just six minutes in and ripped a shot top shelf on KC netminder Jack Lafontaine for his fourth goal of the season. It was a crucial goal for Loggins, who is a key piece that needs to step up for Tahoe with the departure of their young phenoms up to Henderson.

But the Knight Monsters were just getting started.

Under two minutes later, Patrick Newell potted a beautiful feed from Logan Nelson, and just 30 seconds after that Luke Adam fired a wicked wrister while on the power play. In a flash, it was 3-0 Tahoe in the first.

KC got one back on the power play a few minutes later, but Tahoe would respond with three minutes to go in the frame on a Jake McGrew deflection goal off his helmet.

However, Kansas City activated another level In the second period. They scored just one goal, but outshot Tahoe 13-6 and thoroughly outplayed them throughout the entirety of the frame. If not for some heroic saves by TKM netminder Jordan Papirny, things could have gone much worse.

And they got much worse in the third, as KC scored two quick goals to tie the game early. But then, enter CJ Hayes, who arrived in Tahoe as the newest Knight Monster skater one day prior. He poked in a rebound off his own shot to give his new team the lead right back just a minute after the Mavericks tied the game.

Tahoe would hold that lead for ten more minutes, but KC knotted up the contest again with two minutes to go in regulation with an extra attacker goal. And even though Tahoe ended the first period up 4-1, the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation with a tied 5-5 score.

Even though Kansas City began overtime on the power play, they were held scoreless and 3-on-3 began in earnest. The Knight Monsters had two total shots in the extra frame, and both were by veteran Logan Nelson. He was stopped the first time, but his second attempt hit the back of the net and sent the fans into a frenzy.

You could hear a pin drop in the Tahoe Blue Event Center when the Knight Monsters allowed that game tying goal. But the silence was worth it for the rocking atmosphere that commenced after the first overtime win in franchise history.

Tahoe is next on the hunt for their first series sweep in franchise history, and their chance will come on Saturday at 7:00 pm. And don't forget, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

