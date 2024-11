ECHL Transactions - November 23

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 23, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Brian Chambers, F acquired from Orlando 11/20

delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Orzeck, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Michael Marchesan, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Galloway, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Thomas Stewart, D activated from reserve

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

add Mitchell Smith, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve

delete Case McCarthy, D recalled by Hartford

Fort Wayne:

add Chase Bertholet, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Noah Ganske, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Miles Gendron, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Connor Federkow, F activated from, 3-day injured reserve

delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa

Jacksonville:

add Jonathan Hampton, F activated from reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on reserve

delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Justin Sand, G added as emergency backup goalie

Maine:

add Nolan Maier, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from reserve

delete Holden Wale, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Dalton Gally, D signed contract

add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve

delete Powell Connor, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

delete Daniil Chayka, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add William Provost, F activated from reserve

delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Michael Farren, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F recalled from San Diego by Anaheim

delete Alec Butcher, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Matias Rajaniemi, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add John Muse, G activated from reserve

add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve

delete Matt DeMelis, F placed on reserve

delete Henrik Tikkanen, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

