Heartlanders Get Goal from Blachman in 4-1 Loss

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Bloomington, IL - Nico Blachman scored in the final two minutes but the Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-1, to the Bloomington Bison Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Blachman scored his first of the season by redirecting it in at the right post by Hugo Ollas (win, 27 saves). The Bison scored two power-play goals on seven chances.

Bloomington scored three goals in a six-minute span in the second period. The Bison had five power-play chances in the first period and took a 1-0 advantage on a strike from Carter Berger with 6:21 to go in the first. In the second, Chongmin Lee, Sam Sternschein and Eddie Matsushima tallied.

Kyle McClellan took the defeat with 20 stops.

