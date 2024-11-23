Ollas Backstops Bison to 4-1 Win

Bloomington Ill. - Hugo Ollas turned aside 27 shots as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Iowa Heartlanders by a 4-1 score on Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

In a penalty filled first period, the Bison were able to convert on the power play to open the scoring. Bison defenseman Carter Berger capitalized at 13:39, giving the Bison a 1-0 lead. His first professional goal was assisted by Connor Lockhart and Ollas. Lockhart also closed the period engaging in a fight with Will Calverley.

A three-goal second period elevated the Bison to victory. At 5:22, Jake Murray and Connor Federkow dropped the gloves to receive fighting majors. Moments later Chongmin Lee took advantage of another power play, extending the lead. Dalton Duhart and Ryan Siedem assisted Lee's third of the season. Sam Sternschein continued the scoring punch at 11:18 with a goal on the rush. His first of the season was assisted by Brett Budgell and Bryce Montgomery. The final goal of the period was scored on a breakaway by Eddie Matsushima to give the Bison a 4-0 lead. Duhart and Lee assisted on Matsushima's fifth goal of the season. The period closed with the third fight of the game between Jackson Stewart and Louka Henault. Stewart landed several punches to bring Henault to the ice.

The Heartlanders controlled the shots in the third period by a 12-4 margin over the Bison. At 18:21, Heartlanders' forward Nico Blachman scored his first of the season to finalize the scoring. The unassisted goal hit off Ollas' skate and broke the shutout bid.

Kyle McClellan manned the net for Iowa with 20 saves on 24 shots. The Bison successfully completed five penalty kills and scored twice on seven power plays. The Heartlanders outshot the Bison 28-24.

