Ty Pelton-Byce Scores Twice for Second Consecutive Games as Steelheads Take Down Rush 4-1

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (8-6-1-0, 17pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (4-8-1-2, 11pts) Saturday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of 4,026 fans at The Monument. Idaho will play nine of their next 12 games in Boise beginning Wednesday vs. Tahoe at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho took a 2-1 lead into the dressing room after the first period. Nick Canade (2nd) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 4:09 into the contest on a rebound goal on the far side of the crease with Mark Olver and Lynden McCallum providing assists. Joni Jurmo tied the game at 1-1 with 9:05 to play in the stanza. Then 2:37 later C.J. Walker (3rd) put Idaho back out in front beating Connor Murphy with a shot on the far side of the crease from Brendan Hoffmann and Patrick Kudla. Reece Harsch and Maurizio Colella dropped the gloves at 4:49 as Idaho killed off the frame's only power-play. Shots were 13-8 Rush.

The Steelheads took a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes of play as Ty Pelton-Byce (9th) stretched the lead to a two-goal margin at 13:08. Matt Register from the right wall fed A.J. White in the high slot who connected with Pelton-Byce at the near side of the crease. Shots were 17-9 Idaho in the stanza as the Steelheads went 0-for-2 on the man advantage and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Pelton-Byce (10th) scored in the third period on the power-play with 6:25 remaining to cap off the 4-1 win. Hank Crone from the left circle fed him in the right circle. He began to cut towards the high slot and sent a low wrist shot near side past Murphy.

Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win while Connor Murphy made 24 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 2-0-2, +1, 3 shots)

2) Joni Jurmo (RC, 1-0-1, -1, 1 shot)

3) Bryan Thomson (IDH, 31 saves)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 1-for-3 on the power-play while they were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Idaho outshot Rapid City 32-28.

Idaho has won 12 straight games in Rapid City.

Tomas Sholl (IR), Blake Swetlikoff (DNP), Chandler Romeo (DNP), and Slava Demin (INJ), did not dress for Idaho.

A.J. White, Matt Register, and Patrick Kudla tallied an assist for the second straight game.

Ty Pelton-Byce had two goals for the second straight game.

Nick Canade had a fighting major and a goal.

C.J. Walker, Lynden McCallum, and Connor MacEachern led the way for Idaho with four shots each.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK The Ticket.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.