Rush Game Notes: November 23, 2024 vs. Idaho Steelheads

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has won four of its last five games and finishes off a five-game series with Idaho on home ice. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

After successfully fighting back from a 4-0 deficit, the Rush fell to Idaho 6-5 at the Monument Ice Arena on Friday. The Rush answered a four-goal first period from Idaho with a four-goal second period of its own. Parker Bowman scored to complete the comeback and tie the game at 5-5 midway through the third period. However, a late power play goal gave the Steelheads the tiebreaker with 4:41 remaining. The four-goal comeback is the largest that the Rush has overcome this season.

STAR WARS NIGHT

The Rush conclude its five-game series against Idaho on Star Wars Night. It is the team's first specialty jersey auction of the season. Actor and stuntman Ardeshir Radpour will be on the concourse before the game for a free meet-and-greet. Radpour has contributed to notable projects such as The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Avatar, the Barbie movie, and more.

WAGS SPARKS THE COMEBACK

With the Rush down 4-0 heading into the second period, the captain took charge and started the rally himself. Ryan Wagner scored twice, one of which was a shorthanded goal, in a span of 1:39 to cut Idaho's lead in half. It was Wagner's first multi-goal performance with Rapid City.

BILLY THE KID

Billy Constantinou has stepped up in a big way offensively over the last five games. With another goal last night- an individual effort late in the second period- Constantinou has scored three goals in five games. The 23-year-old defenseman scored two game-winning goals during the Rush's four-game winning streak.

POUTEAU FOR THREE

Brady Pouteau collected three assists last night, turning in the best offensive performance of his Rush career. He becomes the third player to have a three-assist game this year (Deni Goure, Joni Jurmo).

PENALTY KILL STREAK

When Idaho's Patrick Kudla scored the game-winning power play goal last night, it snapped an 18-for-18 streak to begin the series for the Rush's penalty kill. After improving as last season went along, the PK has picked up where it left off this year and currently ranks third in the league at 87.2%.

