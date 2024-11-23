Mariners Dethrone Royals for Fourth Time

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

READING, PA - The Maine Mariners improved to 4-0 against the Reading Royals in 2024-25 with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at Santander Arena. Jimmy Lambert registered his second consecutive three-point game in Maine's first road win of the season.

The Mariners netted a pair of first period power play goals to hold the early lead. First up it was Lambert wiring home a wrister from the top of the right circle at 7:48 to open the scoring. After Reading's Matt Brown tied the game at 9:33, the Mariners capitalized again with the man advantage to restore the lead. Patrick Guay set up in the low slot and beat Vinnie Purpura with a quick snapshot to make it 2-1 Maine at 16:10, which was the score after 20 munutes.

It remained 2-1 until the late stages of the middle frame when Brooklyn Kalmikov extended the lead to 3-1 at 14:16, taking a deflected backhander from Lambert and sliding it into an open net. Just 25 seconds later, Reading's Sawyer Boulton closed the gap back to one when a shot in the slot caromed off his back and past Nolan Maier.

The Mariners were able to hold their 3-2 lead through the final frame, as Maier stopped 25 Reading shots in total to defeat his former team for the second time this season. Vinnie Purpura stopped 22 of 25 in the loss.

