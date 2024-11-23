Game Day - Games #12 and #13 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Worcester Railers

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







WORCESTER - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have hit the road for games on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers. The teams split their two-game series last weekend at Colisée Vidéotron with each club recording a victory.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#33 Luke Cavallin: The goaltender has won his two most recent starts and has stopped 103 of the 106 shots he's faced in his past three games. In those two most recent starts he held the opposition's top scorers in check.

#92 Logan Nijhoff: The forward has scored a goal in three straight games and has amassed seven points in his last five games.

#9 Nicolas Guay: The recent returnee to the team is quickly making his presence felt, averaging one point per game since his return. He was especially impressive last Sunday, scoring the winning goal against the Railers with under two minutes to play in regulation time.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

#12 Kolby Johnson: The forward didn't make an impact on the scoresheet last week, but rather with his fists. He was a very vocal presence as well, whether on the ice or on the bench. During Sunday's game he went toe-to-toe with Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan.

#26 Connor Welsh: The one-time Lion made his presence felt last week, collecting two assists in Saturday's game. He also had some good scoring chances in Sunday's encounter.

#24 Mason Klee: The defenceman had one assist in last Saturday's game as well as one in Sunday's. He also imposed himself physically, dishing out some solid hits.

Following the two games in Worcester, head coach Ron Choules and his squad will then head to Glens Falls to face the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday. Following the Thunder game the team will then have a very rare weekend off.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.