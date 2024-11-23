K-Wings Drop Series Finale Against Everblades Saturday
November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-7-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell, 5-0, to the Florida Everblades (12-3-0-0) in the last of a three-in-four set Saturday at Hertz Arena.
After a scoreless first period, Florida scored four goals in the middle frame to pull ahead. The goals came at the 2:09, 9:39, 12:07 and 17:33 marks, with the Everblades' second tally coming on the power play.
Florida notched one more goal in the third, coming at the 13:16 mark.
Logan Neaton (0-2-0-0) made 29 saves in defeat.
The K-Wings head back north for a matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones (1-8-3-0) at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
