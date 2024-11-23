K-Wings Drop Series Finale Against Everblades Saturday

ESTERO, FL - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-7-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell, 5-0, to the Florida Everblades (12-3-0-0) in the last of a three-in-four set Saturday at Hertz Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Florida scored four goals in the middle frame to pull ahead. The goals came at the 2:09, 9:39, 12:07 and 17:33 marks, with the Everblades' second tally coming on the power play.

Florida notched one more goal in the third, coming at the 13:16 mark.

Logan Neaton (0-2-0-0) made 29 saves in defeat.

The K-Wings head back north for a matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones (1-8-3-0) at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center.

