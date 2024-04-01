Spencer Knight Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March
April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Spencer Knight's monster month of March has earned him AHL Goaltender of the Month honors.
The 22-year-old Panthers prospect made seven appearances in March and went 5-1-1 with a 1.29 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.
That run included three shutouts for Knight, who set the franchise record by going 213 minutes and 23 seconds without surrendering a goal.
The 13th overall pick in 2019, Knight is 23-13-5 with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage for Charlotte this season.
This is the first AHL Goaltender of the Month award for Knight and the sixth time a Charlotte netminder has won it - most recently was Joey Daccord in 2012-22.
