Wranglers Fall to Barracuda

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







That's a wrap.

The Wranglers dropped their final meeting against the San Jose Barracuda 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Morton scored the lone Wranglers' goal, his third since joining the team from Minnesota State.

With an assist in the contest, Adam Klapka now leads the Wranglers in scoring (20g,23a); he registered 17 points in the month of March and 16 pts. (9g,7a) in his last 15 games.

San Jose opened the scoring as Ethan Cardwell skated into the Wranglers zone and whipped a wrist-shot past Dansk for his 20th goal of the season. 1-0.

The Barracuda added to their lead at the 11:11 mark as Jack Thompson sent a low wrist-shot past the blocker of Dansk.

2-0 at the break.

Despite getting their chances in the early stages of the second period, the Wranglers couldn't solve Barracuda netminder, Georgi Romanov.

At 9:48 of the period, Danil Gushkin turned the puck over in the neutral zone and skated towards the Wranglers' net, sliding a shot five-hole on Dansk to extend the lead.

Connor Murphy came into the game in relief between the pipes for the Wranglers.

3-0 Barracuda after 40 minutes.

The Wranglers got on the board in the third period.

At the 3:40 mark, Klapka barreled towards the Barracuda net and eventually spotted Morton in the slot who one-timed a shot past Romanov to cut into the lead.

3-1.

However, Nathan Todd scored into the empty net for San Jose at the 16:22 mark to put the game out of reach. 4-1 final.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2024

Wranglers Fall to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.