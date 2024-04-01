Three Big Games this Week in Condorstown
April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
A playoff berth can be clinched on Wednesday!
Wednesday is a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday presented by Groove 99.3 FM. Enjoy three jumbo wings for $5 and 12 oz. draft craft beer is just $5 through the end of the second intermission. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY TICKETS
Friday is a $2 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Bud Light just $2 from doors open through the end of the first intermission presented by La Campesina 92.5 FM and Caliber Collision. The organization will also honor Phyllis "Dancin' Granny" Hansen and her life at this game. Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY TICKETS
Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway featuring a baseball style Condors jersey with MALONE 17 on the back presented by HOT 94.1 FM, Eyewitness News, and Three-Way Chevrolet. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will take home this giveaway. Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m.
