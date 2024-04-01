Roadrunners to Host Community Blood Drive on April 9

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, and the American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, April 9 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

Roadrunners fans can RSVP to donate at the event by going to redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code: tucsonroadrunners. All donors will receive two tickets to the Roadrunners game on Saturday, April 13. Fans are asked to park in Tucson Arena Lot B. The Blood Mobile will be parked in the roundabout in front of the entrance to the Grand Ballroom.

The Roadrunners players, coaches, and Mascot Dusty will be participating in the event at select times during the course of the team's practice day ahead of their final two weekends of regular season action on Friday, April 12; Saturday, April 13; Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

The American Red Cross will also be the Roadrunners Charity Partner of the Night on Friday, April 12 and as the beneficiary of the team's 50/50 raffle.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.