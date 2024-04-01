Wolf Pack Release Ryan Siedem from ATO

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released defenseman Ryan Siedem from his amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Siedem, 23, joined the Wolf Pack after appearing in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame this season. The 6'2", 192-pound defenseman tied his career-high marks in goals (three), assists (17), and points (20) in his lone season with the Irish.

He led the Irish in +/- with a +16 rating this past season.

Before joining the Irish, Siedem played three seasons at Harvard University. He also scored 20 points (3 g, 17 a) during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Crimson.

Throughout 135 NCAA games with the Irish and Crimson, the Madison, NJ, native scored 65 points (10 g, 55 a). He helped lead the Crimson to an ECAC Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

Siedem made his professional debut on March 27th in the Wolf Pack's game against the Charlotte Checkers. He appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack, recording three shots.

The defenseman agreed to a two-year standard AHL player contract beginning with the 2024-25 season with the Wolf Pack on March 26th.

The Wolf Pack wrap up their homestand on Wednesday night with the final installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' as the Bridgeport Islanders come to the XL Center. The puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.