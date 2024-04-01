San Diego Gulls Sign Sam Colangelo to Professional Tryout

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Sam Colangelo to a professional tryout (PTO). He will join the club immediately.

Colangelo, 22 (12/26/01), ranked tied for fifth among NCAA leaders in goals this season, scoring a career-high 24 while setting single-season bests in points (24-19=43), goals, assists, plus/minus (+19) and appearances (38) in his senior season at Western Michigan University (NCHC). Among Broncos team leaders this season, Colangelo led in goals, ranked third in points and was fourth in plus/minus.

The 6-2, 209-pound forward scored 45-52- points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo led the United States Hockey League (USHL) in points-per game (1.32, min. 20 games) and plus/minus (+32) after scoring 28-30=58 points in 44 games with the Chicago Steel in 2019-20. He ranked third in goals and points, and tied for 10th in assists among USHL leaders. He recorded 31-30=61 points with a +32 rating in 55 career USHL games with Chicago, including three goals (3-0=3) in 11 games in 2018-19.

A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in seven tournament games with current Ducks Trevor Zegras and Jackson LaCombe. He also earned bronze at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and represented his country at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Memorial.

