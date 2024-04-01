Syracuse Crunch to Hold 14th Annual Pucks for Paws April 13

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will host the 14th Annual Pucks for Paws on Saturday, April 13 when the team takes on the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Pucks for Paws are on sale now for $20 for humans and $7 for dogs. All proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation. Humans and dogs will be able to sit together in Sections 223 through 225. Dogs must be escorted by their owners at all times.

During the game, the Crunch will sell Pucks for Paws mystery pucks on the concourse and through the GiveSmart Platform for $15 with the proceeds benefiting the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation. Fans can text CRUNCH to 76278 to purchase mystery pucks online during the game.

To purchase tickets for Pucks for Paws night, log onto www.syracusecrunch.com/pucksforpaws, visit Crunch Guest Services located behind Section 222 or call the office at 315-473-4444.

Packages for dog-related business to advertise and table during Pucks for Paws are on sale now. For more information or to purchase a package, contact the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

The Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation is a not-for-profit organization started in 2008 by CNY Central's meteorologist Wayne Mahar in honor of his mother, who, like Wayne, was an animal lover. Through various events, the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation raises and distributes money to animal welfare organizations throughout Central New York. The Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation supports organizations that help provide unfortunate animals with a second chance of a better life. Donations go to shelters, humane societies, animal adoption agencies, etc. in the state of New York.

