Barracuda Sign Lucas Vanroboys to Amateur Tryout Agreement

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Lucas Vanroboys (@LucasVanro) (VAN-row-BOYS) to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Vanroboys, 24, spent 2023-24 as a graduate student at UMass, posting eight points (three goals, five assists), 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating in 29 games.

Prior to this past season, the six-foot-two, 190-pounder spent four seasons at NCAA DI Bentley University, posting 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists), and 204 penalty minutes.

Before college, the native Thamesville, Ontario, spent two years in the BCHL with the Nanaimo Clippers, Cowichan Valley Capitals, and Prince George Spruce Kings, collecting 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) and 191 penalty minutes in 93 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.