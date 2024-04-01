Barracuda Sign Lucas Vanroboys to Amateur Tryout Agreement
April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Lucas Vanroboys (@LucasVanro) (VAN-row-BOYS) to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Vanroboys, 24, spent 2023-24 as a graduate student at UMass, posting eight points (three goals, five assists), 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating in 29 games.
Prior to this past season, the six-foot-two, 190-pounder spent four seasons at NCAA DI Bentley University, posting 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists), and 204 penalty minutes.
Before college, the native Thamesville, Ontario, spent two years in the BCHL with the Nanaimo Clippers, Cowichan Valley Capitals, and Prince George Spruce Kings, collecting 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) and 191 penalty minutes in 93 games.
