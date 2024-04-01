Penguins Sign Mathieu De St. Phalle to Two-Year Deal

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Mathieu De St. Phalle to a two-year AHL contract beginning in the 2024-25 season. De St. Phalle will join the team immediately on an amateur tryout agreement.

De St. Phalle, 24, spent the last four years at the University of Wisconsin. He played in 141 games for the Badgers, totaling 97 points (36G-61A).

This year, while playing alongside Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Cruz Lucius, De St. Phalle produced 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points. finished tied for fourth on the team in goals (11), tied for fourth in assists (16), and fourth in points (27). The Glencoe, Illinois native also tied for second on the team in power-play goals with five.

De St. Phalle finished second on the Badgers with 30 points in 2022-23 and tied for first on the club with 22 points in 2021-22. He also led the team in goals at the end of both of those campaigns.

Prior to playing at Wisconsin, De St. Phalle spent parts of four seasons in the United States Hockey League. He unloaded 30 goals and 30 assists for 60 points with the Chicago Steel during the 2019-20 season, a point total that topped the entire league. In 169 USHL games split between the Sioux City Musketeers, Omaha Lancers and Chicago, he generated 138 points (49G-89A).

