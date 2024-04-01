Guttman Earns AHL Player of the Month Honors

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs forward Cole Guttman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford IceHogs forward Cole Guttman has been selected as the AHL Player of the Month.

Guttman, 24, tallied 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points, along with a plus-13 rating, in 12 games for Rockford as the team went 10-2-0-0 during the month of March. He was also recently named as the league's Player of the Week for the period ending Mar. 31 after he posted two goals and six assists in three games.

Guttman began his tear on Mar. 2 when he notched two goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Grand Rapids. He tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Chicago on Mar. 9, and scored his first career shorthanded goal in a 4-3 OT victory against San Jose on Mar. 16. Guttman then notched two goals each on Mar. 17 vs. San Jose and Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids, and he set a personal best with four points (1g, 3a) during a 5-1 win at Milwaukee on Mar. 29.

The second-year IceHog is the fourth Rockford player in the team's AHL history and the first since 2015 to earn Player of the Month Honors. Below is a list of Rockford's AHL Player of the Month award winners:

2024 - Cole Guttman (March)

2015 - Michael Leighton* (January)

2014 - Jeremy Morin (February)

2007 - Martin St. Pierre (November)

*Leighton also won AHL Goalie of the Month honors for January

With points in eight straight games - including six consecutive multiple-point outings - Guttman now has 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points in 36 games for the IceHogs this season. He has also skated in 27 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, posting four goals and four assists. A product of the University of Denver, where he captained the Pioneers to the 2022 national championship, Guttman has totaled 32 goals and 37 assists for 69 points in 75 games with Rockford over his first two pro seasons, along with eight goals and six assists in 41 NHL games with Chicago. The 24-year-old native of Northridge, Calif., was originally a sixth-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2017 NHL Draft and signed with the Blackhawks on Aug. 18, 2022.

The IceHogs play the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center Tuesday, Apr. 2 with puck drop at 7 p.m.

