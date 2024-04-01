Brad Lambert Named AHL Rookie of the Month

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today forward Brad Lambert is the AHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Lambert, 20, was third in the AHL with 18 points (4G, 14A) in 13 games while helping the Moose to a 10-3-1 record in March. Lambert's 14 assists led the AHL this month, with eight of those helpers logged as the primary assist. The Lahti, Finland product recorded 14 (4G, 10A) of his 18 points at even strength and finished the month with a plus-four rating.

Lambert recorded at least a point in 10 of his 13 games this month and posted five multi-point games, including three three-point efforts. The 2022 Winnipeg Jets first round pick leads the Moose in scoring and ranks second among AHL rookies with 49 points (19G, 30A). His 30 assists are tied for second among first-year skaters and his 19 goals are seventh among the group.

Lambert is the fifth player in Moose history to be named Rookie of the Month. He joins Cole Perfetti (April 2021), Brenden Kichton (Jan. 2014), Cory Schneider (March 2008) and Kevin Bieksa (March 2005).

Brad Lambert and the Moose head on the road for a contest against the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

