B-Sens Continue to Battle for Playoff Position After Split in Laval

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were able to keep themselves in the thick of the American Hockey League's North Division playoff race, earning a split of their two-game set with the Rocket at Place Bell, in Laval last week. The Senators outshot Laval 64-52 and outscored the Rocket 6-4 over both games, and trail Laval by just two points for the final playoff spot in the North Division. Here's a recap of the action, as the B-Sens get set for two games at home this week, against Springfield and Syracuse.

Friday March 29, 2024: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Laval Rocket - 2

The Belleville Senators' offence was firing on Friday night in Laval, but could only muster one goal on 37 shots, in a 2-1 loss to the Rocket. Belleville was victim to a bad bounce early and Egor Sokolov was the only Senator to score. Leevi Merilainen stopped 15 of 17 shots he faced.

Saturday March 30, 2024: Belleville Senators - 5 @ Laval Rocket - 2

It took a few games, but the Belleville Senators goal scoring finally came alive on Saturday afternoon, helping the B-Sens to collect a couple of critical points in Laval, with a 5-2 win. Jacob Larsson had four points (one goal, three assists), while Jamieson Rees had a pair of helpers, and Josh Currie, Max Guenette, Cole Reinhardt and Jiri Smejkal also scored. Kevin Mandolese earned his ninth victory of the season, making 33 saves on 35 shots against.

Playoff Picture:

The Senators are still in the thick of the playoff race in the American Hockey League's North Division, even though they enter the week in sixth place and outside of a postseason spot. Belleville trails Laval by two points for the fifth and final playoff position and holds two games in hand, with two games still left to play against the Rocket later this month. Belleville's also just three points back of Toronto in fourth place (one meeting with the Marlies remains) and seven behind Rochester (whom they play twice more) in third. A second or third-place finish would allow the B-Sens to avoid the best-of-three play-in series, and move straight into the best-of-five North Division Semi-Finals. You can get in-depth information on the entire Calder Cup Playoff picture by visiting the AHL's Daily Playoff Primer.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday April 5, 2024 vs Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday April 6, 2024 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. (Country Night presented by Cool 100)

Wednesday April 10, 2024 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday April 12, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday April 13, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 5:05 p.m.

