IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Take Three-Game Win Streak into New Week

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Josh Healey of the Rockford IceHogs

The IceHogs are charging through the Central Division and have won three straight games coming into this week. After a home tilt on Tuesday against Milwaukee, Rockford will have a home-and-home series with Grand Rapids on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's home game brings the third and final Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway, presented by BMO!

5-4 Shootout Win @ Chicago

5-1 Win @ Milwaukee

6-0 Win @ Chicago

Tuesday, April 2 vs Milwaukee

Friday, April 5 @ Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 6 vs Grand Rapids

Numbers to Know

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won an IceHogs record nine straight games.

The IceHogs scored 16 goals last week with 5-4, 5-1, and 6-0 wins.

Cole Guttman was named the AHL Player of the Month with 22 points (11G, 11A) in the month of March.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tuesday, Apr. 2: Fiesta Tuesday

Enjoy $2 tacos along with $5 margaritas and $5 select craft beers on our last Fiesta Tuesday of the season with media partner Q98.5!

The Hogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

Saturday, Apr. 6: Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway + Baseball Night + Gift of Hope Night

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Chicago-based artist and Rockford native Ryan "Stuk One" Lape for the third of this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO with media partners WTVO 17 and FOX 39. Get here early for a chance to meet Ryan and have him sign your hat.

It's also Baseball Night where we celebrate America's pastime and team up with our friends at the Rockford Rivets on some baseball-themed in-game entertainment!

Finally, April 6 is Gift of Hope Night with the IceHogs. This "Organ Donation Awareness" game is dedicated to all the Rockford area donor families and recipients. Gift of Hope Ambassadors will be available to answer organ donation questions and help you say YES to donation!

Hog Talk: Episode 12 - Austin Strand

IceHogs defenseman Austin Strand joined the team on a trade earlier in the season, and he's the most recent guest on Hog Talk!

Cole Guttman became the fourth IceHog ever to win AHL Player of the Month honors by registering 22 points (11G, 11A) in 12 games throughout the month of March. The last IceHogs player to earn Player of the Month recognition was Michael Leighton

Guttman has 13 goals in his last 14 games, and rides an eight-game point streak into this week. He has also pieced together six straight multi-point efforts.

Along with the Player of the Month recognition, Guttman was also named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Mar. 31. He is the 16th IceHogs player to earn AHL Player of the Week honors, and the first since David Gust in October of 2022.

Guttman's linemates, Brett Seney and Rem Pitlick, are also rolling offensively. Pitlick has recorded four consecutive multi-point games and Seney has an active five-game point streak.

Rockford clobbered the opposition last week with 5-4 (shootout), 5-1, and 6-0 wins. The 16-goal outburst is the most in a three-game span for the Hogs this season.

Drew Commesso picked up his second career shutout with 34 saves against the Chicago Wolves on Mar. 30.

Rockford has won three games in a row and 13 of its last 15. The Hogs currently sit in third place in the Central Division, and the team's magic number is now down to 1. The IceHogs will clinch a playoff berth with a win, an overtime/shootout loss, or with any kind of Chicago Wolves loss.

Brett Seney is tied for ninth in league scoring with 55 points (21G, 34A) and leads all Rockford skaters, surpassing his total of 54 points from last year with the Hogs. His 25 points on the power play (11G, 14A) are tied for third in the AHL.

Louis Crevier scored his first professional goal on Mar. 29 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The former seventh-round pick by the Blackhawks made his NHL debut earlier this season with Chicago and appeared in 24 NHL games.

Mike Hardman scored his 19th goal of the season on Mar. 29 against Milwaukee to tie a career high that he set as a rookie in 2021-22.

Player Profile

#47 Josh Healey

Josh Healey is in his first season with the IceHogs after spending two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals and one with the Chicago Wolves. Healey spent four seasons playing with current IceHogs teammate David Gust at Ohio State University.

