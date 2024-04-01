Admirals Sign Ufko to ATO

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ryan Ufko to an amateur try-out (ATO) contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Ufko wrapped up a decorated three-year collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Thursday as the Minutemen fell to the University of Denver, 2-1 in double overtime, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Serving as co-captain, the 6-foot, 174-pound blueliner earned several accolades this season, finishing as a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award; being named as a Hockey East First-Team All-Star; and receiving three conference weekly honors. He established an NCAA career high in goals with 10 - six of them coming on the power play - and was second among team defensemen in points with 26 in 37 games; Ufko also notched five multi-point efforts, including a season-high four points on Dec. 8 vs. Alaska Anchorage (1g-3a). He additionally was named a Hobey Baker Award nominee; a semifinalist for the Walter Brown Award, given to the top college hockey player in New England; and won the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, presented to a Hockey East player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on the ice.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Ufko recorded 81 points (23g-58a) in 106 career NCAA games for UMass Amherst from 2021-24. In addition to the accolades he earned as a junior in 2023-24, he also received Hockey East Second All-Star Team honors as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2021-22, helping the Minutemen win the conference. Internationally, the Smithtown, N.Y., native represented the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship, taking home the bronze medal while sharing the tournament lead among points by defensemen with 10 (1g-9a). Prior to enrolling at UMass Amherst, Ufko won the Clark Cup and earned a spot on the USHL's First All-Star Team in his second and final season with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21.

Ufko and the Admirals begin a three-game roadtrip when they visit the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at 7 pm. Their next home game is on Friday, April 12th when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.

