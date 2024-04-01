Moose Recall Liwiski from Norfolk

April 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Mark Liwiski from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Mark Liwiski

Forward

Born Aug. 8, 2001 - Dauphin, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 193 - Shoots L

Liwiski, 22, made his AHL debut on Feb. 3 in Rockford against the IceHogs and recorded two penalty minutes. The forward has tallied 25 points (11G, 14A) along with 310 penalty minutes in 54 games with the Admirals this season. The Dauphin, Man. product has 42 career points (21G, 21A) in 121 ECHL contests split between Wichita and Norfolk.

The Moose head on the road for a contest against the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

