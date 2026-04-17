"Some of the Guys Are Gonna Kill Me for Not Bringing Them Up" - Junior Gonzalez: USL All Access

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







In the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach Junior Gonzalez to talk about the club's U.S. Open Cup game against Houston Dynamo FC in the Round of 32 on the back of the club's undefeated start to the USL Championship season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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