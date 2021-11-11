Solar Bears Release Piotrowski

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the release of forward J.M. Piotrowski from his ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Piotrowski, 26, recorded an assist for the Solar Bears in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Jacksonville after signing with Orlando earlier that same day.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they continue their road trip up I-95 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

