Solar Bears Release Piotrowski
November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the release of forward J.M. Piotrowski from his ECHL Standard Player Contract.
Piotrowski, 26, recorded an assist for the Solar Bears in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Jacksonville after signing with Orlando earlier that same day.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they continue their road trip up I-95 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
