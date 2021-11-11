ECHL Transactions - November 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 11, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

J.M. Piotrowski, F

Trois-Rivières:

Jean-Francois David, D

Wichita:

Kasey Kulczycki, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jack Combs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Atlanta:

Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Peter Tischke, D recalled by Rochester

Delete Brian Wilson, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Aaron Huffnagle, F signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Charles Barber, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Idaho:

Delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Adam Parsells, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Iowa:

Add Kaid Oliver, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Thacker, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence [11/10]

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve [11/10]

Newfoundland:

Add Trent Bourque, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D activated from reserve

Reading:

Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled to Laval by Montreal

Utah:

Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Connor McDonald, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Carter Struthers, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Wichita:

Add Logan Fredericks, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Delete Brent Beaudoin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G suspended by team, removed from roster

