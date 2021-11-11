ECHL Transactions - November 11
November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 11, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
J.M. Piotrowski, F
Trois-Rivières:
Jean-Francois David, D
Wichita:
Kasey Kulczycki, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jack Combs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Atlanta:
Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Peter Tischke, D recalled by Rochester
Delete Brian Wilson, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Aaron Huffnagle, F signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Charles Barber, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Idaho:
Delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Adam Parsells, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Iowa:
Add Kaid Oliver, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Thacker, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence [11/10]
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve [11/10]
Newfoundland:
Add Trent Bourque, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matteo Pietroniro, D activated from reserve
Reading:
Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled to Laval by Montreal
Utah:
Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Connor McDonald, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Carter Struthers, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)
Wichita:
Add Logan Fredericks, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Delete Brent Beaudoin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G suspended by team, removed from roster
