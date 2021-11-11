Swamp Rabbits Thaw Icemen with 3-1 Win
November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rode a two-goal first period to a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.
In the early moments of the first period, the Swamp Rabbits took the 1-0 lead with a quick-developing breakaway goal from Anthony Rinaldi, his first of the season, at 1:47 in. Shortly after, the Icemen tied the game with a Craig Martin goal at 4:09. Later in the first, the Swamp Rabbits, again, took the lead at the 13:28 mark as Lincoln Griffin scored his first career goal for the 2-1 advantage.
In the second, the Swamp Rabbits extended their lead as Tommy Besinger picked up his first goal as a Swamp Rabbit at the 9:59 mark.
After a strong showing by Evan Fitzpatrick in the Swamp Rabbit goal, Greenville would secure their second victory of the season with a 3-1 score line.
Greenville will remain at home on Friday and Saturday nights for their first two meetings of the season with the Florida Everblades. Both games will begin at 7:05 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com
