Swamp Rabbits Thaw Icemen with 3-1 Win

November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rode a two-goal first period to a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.

In the early moments of the first period, the Swamp Rabbits took the 1-0 lead with a quick-developing breakaway goal from Anthony Rinaldi, his first of the season, at 1:47 in. Shortly after, the Icemen tied the game with a Craig Martin goal at 4:09. Later in the first, the Swamp Rabbits, again, took the lead at the 13:28 mark as Lincoln Griffin scored his first career goal for the 2-1 advantage.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits extended their lead as Tommy Besinger picked up his first goal as a Swamp Rabbit at the 9:59 mark.

After a strong showing by Evan Fitzpatrick in the Swamp Rabbit goal, Greenville would secure their second victory of the season with a 3-1 score line.

Greenville will remain at home on Friday and Saturday nights for their first two meetings of the season with the Florida Everblades. Both games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.