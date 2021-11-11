Thunder Adds Forward Logan Fredericks

November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Logan Fredericks.

Fredericks, 26, is in his first year as a pro, A native of Millstone Township, New Jersey, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward started the season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In six games, Fredericks has 5 points (3g, 2a). He was also loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears and appeared in one game.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII). In 90 career games, he recorded 61 points (23g, 38a). He helped the Pointers to the NCAA DIII WIAC Championship and won the National Championship, beating Norwich in overtime, 3-2.

Wichita returns home on Friday night to open a home-and-home series against Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

Friday is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, Case & Associates and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special Military-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH app starting at 5 p.m. that night.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.