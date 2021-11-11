Thunder Adds Forward Logan Fredericks
November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Logan Fredericks.
Fredericks, 26, is in his first year as a pro, A native of Millstone Township, New Jersey, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward started the season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In six games, Fredericks has 5 points (3g, 2a). He was also loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears and appeared in one game.
Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII). In 90 career games, he recorded 61 points (23g, 38a). He helped the Pointers to the NCAA DIII WIAC Championship and won the National Championship, beating Norwich in overtime, 3-2.
Wichita returns home on Friday night to open a home-and-home series against Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.
Friday is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, Case & Associates and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special Military-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH app starting at 5 p.m. that night.
