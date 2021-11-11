Brett Marietti Inducted to ECHL Hall of Fame

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - In conjunction with the East Coast Hockey League, the South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are excited to announce that former Stingray Brett Marietti has been inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame.

"I would like to thank Pat Kelly and the Hall of Fame committee for selecting me to the ECHL Hall of Fame," said Marietti. "This would not have been possible without the support of my teammates over the nine years in I played in Charleston. Those years were some of the best years of my life. To this day, many of the guys I played with are still great friends and live here in Charleston. I am proud of what the Stingrays have been able to do over the last 29 years and enjoy attending as many games as possible."

Marietti spent nine of his 10 professional seasons in the Lowcountry playing for the Stingrays organization. After 550 games in Charleston, the forward ranks first in franchise history in games played, and second in goals (194), assists (287), and total points (481). Marietti also ranks 24th in ECHL history in games played, 27th in goals, 36th in points, and tied for 38th in assists.

The 6-foot, 205-pound forward won two Kelly Cups ('96-'97 and '00-'01), was named captain for all nine seasons in Charleston, and was inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame while serving as a Stingrays assistant coach during the 2003-04 campaign. He will also be the sixth Stingray inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame.

"Brett, or Mr. Stingray as the fans would call him, was the ultimate captain and leader," said current president and former linemate Rob Concannon. "He played every situation: power play, penalty kill, 5-on-3, even strength, and last seconds of the game. He was a quiet leader and let his game do the talking. Whether that was scoring a big goal, sticking up for a teammate, or blocking a shot, Brett would do whatever it takes to win. He helped shape the foundation of Stingrays hockey and continues to be a huge supporter of the organization. There aren't too many Brett Marietti's left out there."

The native of Haileybury, Ontario played three years of junior hockey with the London Knights before starting his professional career with the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Marietti will be joined by Ray Harris, Joel Martin, and Tim Nowak as the 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a luncheon that will be held in conjunction with the 2022 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All Star Classic. The 2022 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 12pm on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.

