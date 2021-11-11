Steelheads Offense Surges Ahead in 4-1 Win over Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (5-4-0) found their offense in stride throughout the game, pushing ahead for a 4-1 win over the Rapid City Rush (2-4-1) on Wednesday night from Monument Ice Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads struck early for the second-straight game on a one-time shot from defenseman Michael Prapavessis (2:46 1st) for his first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead. The Rush outpaced the Steelheads 17-7 early in shots, but Idaho found the net two more times in the second period. Forward Will Merchant (1:17 2nd) pushed through a shot on a breakout, and defenseman Darren Brady (PP, 10:56 2nd) cashed in on a wrist shot to stretch the lead to 3-0. The Rush notched their lone tally less than one minute later, but the Steelheads offense continued to run and added one more from forward David Norris (12:49 3rd) to round out the final score, 4-1.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - David Norris (goal, 2 assists)

2. IDH - Adam Scheel (W, 33-34 saves)

3. RC - Tanner Schachle (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

David Norris (F) - three-point night

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- David Norris: Norris returned to the ice for the first time in two weeks and earned three points, collecting the most points in a game for a Steelheads player on the season. He now owns four points (2-2-4) in three games.

- Zach Walker: Walker earned his first multi-point game of the season, tallying two assists to triple his point total to three on the season. All three points have come as helpers.

- Adam Scheel: Scheel topped his performance from Sunday for a 33-save win on 34 shots, marking his second-straight win and leveling his record to 3-3-0 on the season. He has held opponents to three goals or less in five of six games.

- Michael Prapavessis: Prapavessis also earned a multi-point game, earning his first goal as well as an assist. His nine points (1-8-9) sets him one point from a share of the team lead, and his eight assists is tied for second in the ECHL.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads have scored on the power play in three-straight games for the first time this season. In that stretch, the Steelheads are 3-for-15 (20.0%) and now own nine power play goals, still sitting atop of the ECHL. On the penalty kill, the Steelheads are perfect in seven of their first nine games.

ATTENDANCE: 2,038

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:05 p.m. from the Monument Ice Arena. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and FloHockey.

