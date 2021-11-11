Cyclones President Ray Harris Announced as 2022 ECHL Hall of Fam Inductee

November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, are proud to announce that team President Ray Harris has been named as one of four members of the 2022 ECHL Hall of Fame.

In 2003, Harris successfully negotiated the purchase of the Cincinnati Cyclones after previously negotiating the purchase of the arena (now known as Heritage Bank Center) in 2001. For nearly two decades, Harris has cultivated a winning culture for one of the ECHL's most successful teams both on and off the ice. His resume is topped with championship success, as Harris oversaw the team win Kelly Cups in both 2008 and again in 2010.

"Ray has been a mentor to me for over 25 years and it has been a privilege to work for him," said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager Kristin Ropp. "His demeanor lends itself to a silent leadership that is palpable. The value he puts on his employees and understanding of their work-life balance is something that most executives are just now trying to manage. Ray has been operating this way during the entirety of my career."

"There are no words to fully describe the appreciation all of us in the Cincinnati Cyclones Organization have for him. Ray has an arena in Cincinnati filled with dedicated employees because they fully feel the reciprocated loyalty."

In addition to his leadership with the Cyclones, Harris was also served as Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors for five seasons from 2015-16 through 2019- 20, and currently serves as chair of the Leagueâs audit committee.

"The induction of Ray Harris into the ECHL Hall of Fame is a representation of his deserving efforts being instrumental in the successful growth of the League," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Originally revitalizing the Cyclones and the development of hockey in Cincinnati, Ray later served as Chairman of the Board of ECHL Governors for five Seasons where he routinely endorsed the League-first mentality to propel ECHL growth into the North American presence it is today."

During the team's Kelly Cup years, Harris oversaw the Cyclones set ECHL attendance records that still stand as the two largest attended postseason games in the league's 34-year history. In 2010, 13,348 fans saw the team clinch their second league title, while 12,722 fans watched the Cyclones win their first Kelly Cup in 2008. Under Ray, the Cyclones also own the third-largest crowd in ECHL regular season history when they welcomed 16,529 fans inside Heritage Bank Center on February 27, 2016.

Aside from his hockey duties, Harris has been a member of the Nederlander Organization; one of the largest family companies of privately owned entertainment organizations, since 1984. He is responsible for all aspects of the company's financial operations.

Harris will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 17th in Jacksonville, FL; the home of the upcoming ECHL All-Star Classic, which takes place the following night.

The 2020-2021 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 17. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.