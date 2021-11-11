Rush Announce Details for Rush Gives Back Night

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, are excited to announce the details regarding the team's Rush Give Back Night in conjunction with the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Black Hills Energy, on December 11 vs the Kansas City Mavericks.

The price of every ticket, regardless of location, will be $25, and $5 from each ticket sold will go into a fund that will be donated to Sacred Mountain Retreat Center and United Way. Additionally, Black Hills Energy will be matching the Rush's donation up to $10,000.

"I'm extremely proud to bring back Rush Gives Back Night for this season," said Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin. "The impact that we made on the community with our donations from this event last season was a highlight of the year. To be able to provide both Teddy Bears and a sizable donation to organizations that help those in need speaks to the generosity of both our fans and our partners. I'm glad we can help to make a difference in our community."

"Black Hills Energy is proud to partner with the Rush on December 11 as we plan to match up to $10,000 of the dollars raised during the game to benefit two great non-profits with noteworthy impact on our Black Hills communities," said Marc Eyre, Vice President of South Dakota Electric Operations.

Sacred Mountain Retreat Center brings in people suffering from PTSD, drug, or alcohol abuse for a seven-day program. It seeks to honor the service and sacrifice of our Nation's wounded, ill or injured Veterans, First Responders and Gold Star families as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of these heroes.

United Way's mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives in the Black Hills by delivering measurable, long-term solutions to community issues in education, financial stability and health. Its vision is to be champions of the community, empowering individuals and improving lives while striving to facilitate lasting, positive change.

The Rush's annual Teddy Bear Toss will also take place on Rush Gives Back night as fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to be thrown onto the ice after the Rush score their first goal of the game. The stuffed animals will be collected and donated to Youth and Family Services, Rural America Initiatives, OneHeart and Monument Health Foundation, where they will be distributed to children in pediatric units and other family medicine areas.

Tickets for Rush Gives Back Night and on sale now and can be purchased online.

