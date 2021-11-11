Rockford Assigns Cliff Watson to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Thursday that they have assigned defenseman Cliff Watson to the Fuel

Originally assigned to the Fuel on October 27, Cliff Watson has played two games for the Fuel, earning two assists. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman signed a 2-way contract with the IceHogs this season after splitting last year between Indy and Rockford. Skating in four games for the IceHogs this season, Watson has tallied one assist.

Watson joins the Fuel ahead of three games in three days against Central Division opponents. The Fuel will face Iowa on Friday, Kalamazoo on Saturday and Toledo on Sunday before returning home on Wednesday.

