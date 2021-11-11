Military Appreciation Night this Friday vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - As we recognize our Veterans today on Veteran's Day, the Thunder are excited to be honoring all military personnel this Friday for Military Appreciation Night as the Allen Americans return to town with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night is presented by Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, Case & Associates and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special Military-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH app starting at 5 p.m. that night. Military members and veterans can purchase a ticket and special puck for just $15.

Fans can also watch the Air Force take on the Marines before the start of the Thunder game. Faceoff for the contest starts at 5 p.m. and your ticket gets you into both games.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

