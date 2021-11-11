Cyclones Drop 4-2 Game to K-Wings

November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Yushiroh Hirano and Wyatt Ege scored for Cincinnati in the third period, but goals from Greg Betzold and Zach Johnson helped keep the 'Clones at bay, helping the Wings edge Cincinnati by a 4-2 score.

The Cyclones fall to 5-3 on the year, while Kalamazoo snaps a two game losing streak, improving to 3-3.

- Kalamazoo's Max Humitz scored a shorthanded goal to give the Wings a 1-0 lead with over two minutes to play in the first. Nick Boka and Mat Robson had a miscommunication behind the net, where Humitz intercepted the puck and scored a wrap-around for his third goal of the season.

- Brendan Miller added to the Wings' lead 1:18 into the second after whipping a wrist shot from the right circle past the glove of Cyclones' goaltender Mat Robson. Kalamazoo outshot Cincinnati- 17-13 in the period, but Robson prevented any further trouble for the 'Clones.

- Cincinnati got back in the game with an early third period goal when Yushiroh Hirano belted a shot over the blocker of Kalamazoo's Jet Greaves to make it 2-1.

- The Wings re-established a two goal lead with over seven minutes left when Justin Taylor forced a turnover in the K-Wings defensive end. The Kalamazoo captain raced down the left wing, then slipped a pass to Greg Betzold who was parked in-between the circles for a one-timer that beat Robson, making it 3-1 Wings.

- With the net empty, Wyatt Ege got the 'Clones back within one, scoring his first goal with the Cyclones on a right point drive that went through traffic and in with 1:45 to play. Cincinnati emptied the net again, but were struck down when Zach Jordan cashed in for the Wings, giving the game its 4-2 final.

- Mat Robson's undefeated start comes to an end as the AHL-contracted goaltender drops to 4-1 on the year with a 30-save performance. Greaves earned his second win with the Wings, making 31 stops.

- Kalamazoo's win was the first regulation victory over the Cyclones since the 2018-19 season. The 'Clones were 11-0-2 in their last 13 against the Wings coming into the night.

"Their goaltender played very well," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "Our guys just need to get pucks to the net a little bit better and get to the blue paint a little bit more. We played a great third period and definitely could have tied it up. I was proud of our guys' effort."

The Cyclones conclude a four game homestand at Heritage Bank Center on Friday night when they welcome in the 2021 Kelly Cup Champion-Fort Wayne Komets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.