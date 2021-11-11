Jet Sensational as K-Wings Fly Clear of Cyclones

CINCINNATI, OH - Inspired play by goaltender Jet Greaves led the Kalamazoo Wings (3-3-0-0) to a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones (5-3-0-0) Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.

Max Humitz, returning from a stint with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, opened the scoring in a short-handed situation with 2:08 remaining in the first period. Humitz stole the puck behind the Cyclones net and buried a wraparound for his third goal of the season.

Brenden Miller wasted no time scoring his second goal of the year early in the second period, sending a shot over Mat Robson's glove and into the top of the net. The Cyclones peppered Jet Greaves with 13 shots in the frame, but Greaves and the K-Wings led 2-0 after two.

Cyclones forward Yushiroh Hirano spoiled the shutout early in the third period on a K-Wings turnover, but Greg Betzold responded with 7:31 remaining on a 2-on-1 rush to bump Kalamazoo's lead back to two. Wyatt Ege scored late on a delayed penalty to keep it close for Cincinnati, but Greaves finished the game with a multiple-save sequence and Zach Jordan beat the buzzer with an empty-net goal.

Greaves stopped 31 of 33 shots in an impressive win, while Robson made 30 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo next hosts the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center. It's Military Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition red, white and blue K-Wings hat. Special Military Appreciation Night jerseys worn by the K-Wings will be auctioned off following the game.

