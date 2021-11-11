Rush Fall at Home to Idaho, 4-1

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Tanner Schachle scored his first professional goal and David Tendeck made 34 saves but the Rapid City Rush were defeated by the Idaho Steelheads, 4-1, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

Idaho opened the scoring two and a half minutes into the first period as Zach Walker sent the puck to the back post for a streaking Michael Prapavessis. Prapavessis slid the puck under a lunging Tendeck and the Steelheads took a 1-0 lead.

They added to that lead early in the second as Will Merchant snuck one through Tendeck's five hole off a rush. Idaho struck again later in the period on a Darren Brady power play goal, making the score 3-0.

The Rush got on the board about a minute later when a shot from the point hit bodies in front and sat among the traffic. After being hacked at for a moment, it squirted out to Schachle, who fired it past Adam Scheel and into the net. It was Schachle's first professional goal in his first professional game, and the lead was down to two at 3-1.

Idaho would not yield many chances in the third, however, and managed to add one more as David Norris buried a rebound goal to push the score to its 4-1 final.

Scheel made 33 saves on 34 shots, Tendeck stopped 34 of the 38 that he faced and Schachle scored his first pro goal in the losing effort. The Rush fell to 2-4-1 in the loss while Idaho improved to 5-4-0.

Rapid City will again host the Steelheads on Friday night for Veterans Appreciation Night, sponsored by Great Clips. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.

