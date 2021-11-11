Luchuk Scores in Final Minute to Lift Solar Bears Past Everblades

November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk scored with 15.6 seconds remaining in regulation to allow the Orlando Solar Bears (4-2-1-0) to claim a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (4-2-0-1) in the first meeting of the season between the South Division rivals on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Goaltender Brad Barone made a season-high 42 saves for the Solar Bears, matching his ECHL career-best, to pick up his second win in as many nights.

The victory was Orlando's first on the road this season, and snapped a three-game road skid.

The win was also the 200th regular season victory of Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky's career with Orlando. In 418 games, Berehowsky is 200-173-45; his 418 games coached and 200 victories are the most in team history.

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 9, FLA 11

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Ian Parker (2) at 11:51. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Nick Bligh.

SHOTS: ORL 12, FLA 11

3rd Period

FLA Goal: Robert Carpenter (3) [PP] at 5:23. Assisted by Levko Koper and Blake Winiecki.

FLA Goal: Levko Koper (3) at 11:40. Assisted by Chris McKay and Kyle Neuber.

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (2) [PP] at 17:44. Assisted by Luke Boka.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (6) at 19:44. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Tyler Bird.

SHOTS: ORL 10, FLA 22

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 42-for-44

FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 28-for-31

NOTABLES:

Luchuk's goal extended his point streak to seven games (6g-8a) to begin the year; his 14 points leads the ECHL in scoring.

Tyler Bird's power-play goal gives him two consecutive games with a goal, and he has 2g-1a through two games since returning from the AHL.

Luke McInnis assisted on the goals by Ian Parker and Luchuk, giving him his second multi-point game in his last three matches, and the first multi-assist game of his career.

Barone's 42 saves equaled his previous mark in the ECHL, originally set April 17, 2021 with Rapid City vs. Allen.

The Solar Bears went 1-for-2 with the power play.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they continue their road trip up I-95 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.