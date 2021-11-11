Goalie Kozlowski Announce New Initiative to Give Back to Local Military Members

November 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Goaltender Trevin Kozlowski, a 2021 graduate of the United States Military Academy West Point, has announced a new initiative that will help local veterans and those that continue to serve our country a way to enjoy an evening out with the Heartlanders called Trevin's Tickets. Trevin is currently a member of the reserves and with the Heartlanders on official deferment.

As part of the program, Trevin will provide his two personal tickets to each Iowa Heartlanders home game to active or retired military members from any branch of the armed forces throughout the 2021-2022 season. Included with these tickets is a postgame meet-and-greet with Trevin. Interested in nominating or being a recipient of Trevin's Tickets? Fill out the form at https://www.iowaheartlanders.com/en/community/trevin-s-tickets.

The Heartlanders return home to Xtream Arena for a pair of games Fri., Nov. 12 vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 14 vs. Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.