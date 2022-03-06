Solar Bears Double up Icemen 4-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (28-22-4-0) capped a busy week with a 4-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (30-17-2-2) on Sunday afternoon at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tristin Langan, Odeen Tufto and Tyler Bird each recorded a goal and an assist, while Michael Brodzinski chipped in two helpers.

After a scoreless first period, the Solar Bears built a 2-0 lead in the second frame when Dylan Fitze scored on a give-and-go with Jake Transit, and Tufto buried a one-timer from the left circle with the man advantage.

Orlando carried a 2-1 lead into the third period that was extended when Langan scored 47 seconds in as he flew up the left wing and snapped a shot through the pads of François Brassard. Langan's goal was his 53rd career tally with the Solar Bears, tying him with Joe Perry (2016-18) for the most in franchise history.

The Icemen had an initial goal that would have pulled them within one waived off due to goaltender interference at 2:27, but Brendan Harris scored at 5:22 to make it a one-goal game.

The Solar Bears got several critical blocks in the final minutes of the game from Steven Oleksy, Joe Garreffa and Bird, before Bird buried an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 and seal the game.

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 4, JAX 9

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (9) at 2:51. Assisted by Jake Transit.

ORL Goal: Odeen Tufto (6) [PP] at 3:19. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Tristin Langan.

JAX Goal: Craig Martin (15) [PP] at 8:58. Assisted by Jake Elmer and Brandon Fortunato.

SHOTS: ORL 9, JAX 8

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (12) at 0:47. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Shawn Element.

JAX Goal: Brendan Harris (5) at 5:22.

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (14) [EN] at 19:12. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Michael Brodzinski.

SHOTS: ORL 7, JAX 8

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 23-for-25

JAX: François Brassard, 16-for-19

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears finished their 5-in-6 stretch with a 3-1-1-0 record to close out the week.

Brad Barone earned his league-leading 21st win of the season, matching Garret Sparks (2014-15) for the fourth-most wins by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season; Barone went 3-1-1 for the week with a 2.17 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and one shutout.

Orlando improved to 6-4-0-0 against the Icemen this season.

Brodzinski's two assists allowed him to pass Langan and Chris LeBlanc (2017-21) to take over sole possession of the most career assists in club history (82).

The Solar Bears improved to 19-2-2-0 when scoring first this season.

Fitze scored for the second straight game.

Tufto (1g-5a) and Brodzinski (0g-6a) led the Solar Bears in scoring for the week.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

