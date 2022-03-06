Thunder Heads to Kansas City to Close Three-Game Series

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game series this afternoon against the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Thunder were off yesterday, but lost on Friday night at home to the Mavericks, 2-1. Kansas City lost last night at home to Iowa, 6-1.

Wichita sits in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 54 points. Kansas City is in fourth place with 57 points.

The season-series between the two teams has been extremely close. The last four games have been decided by one goal. Five of the last seven have also been decided by one. The Thunder leads the ECHL with 28 games decided by one marker. Wichita is 4-3-3-0 against Kansas City this season.

After today, Wichita and Kansas City won't see each other until April 2.

Darik Angeli leads the Mavericks with 57 points. Marcus Crawford is second with 39 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 48 points. Peter Crinella is second with 42 points.

