Cyclones Drop Series Finale to Walleye

March 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Toledo, OH - A pair of multi-goal periods helped the Toledo Walleye upend the Cyclones by a 7-1 final inside Huntington Center Sunday evening.

The Cyclones remain in a playoff spot, sitting fourth in the Central Division with a 28-22-3-0 record. Toledo continues to pad its first place lead, picking up their 35th win of the season.

- Toledo posted a pair of goals in the first period, beginning with a power play tally from Matt Berry, who redirected a point shot past Michael Houser for the 1-0 lead nearly 15 minutes into the game. The Cyclones nearly tied the contest in the final minute, with Louie Caporusso taking a shot in-between the circles that Walleye net minder Kaden Fulcher managed to stretch over and save. The puck from there kicked out toward center, where John Albert and Brandon Hawkins found themselves on a 2-on-1, with Hawkins beating Houser to make it 2-0 with six seconds left.

- A three goal second period helped the Walleye, who went up 3-0 on a goal by Conlan Keenan 5:05 into the frame. Mitchell Heard then found the back of the net on a power play, freeing himself from a defender off the right wing wall and walking toward the slot to get the conversion. Keenan scored his second of the night 50 seconds later, capitalizing off traffic in front of the net to make it 5-0.

- John Albert and Berry added a pair of goals in the third period, but the Cyclones scored the final goal of the contest, with Louie Caporusso intercepting a failed Walleye clear. The veteran went on a give-and-go with Jesse Schultz toward Fulcher. An initial shot missed the net, but Caporusso found the answer 16:07 into the third, netting his 17th goal of the season to make it 7-1.

- Graeme Brown and Brandon Yeamans each dropped the gloves for Cincinnati earlier in the game. Brown mixed it up with Ian Parker in the first period, while Yeamans out-jabbed Devon Paliani during the second.

- Houser's night came to a close following the second period after making 14 saves. Angus Redmond played the entirety of the third period, making 10 saves on 12 shots. Fulcher collected the win for the Walleye with a 24 save outing.

The Cyclones return home to host the Wheeling Nailers Friday night, before venturing back to the road for a weekend against the Fuel and Komets.

Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.