Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, March 6, 2022

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: Today's game marks the second of four straight contests against the Orlando Solar Bears for the Icemen. The Solar Bears defeated the Icemen 1-0 on Wednesday in the first meeting between the two teams this week. The game marked the third time this season that the Icemen have lost a game by a 1-0 score. The Icemen currently sit in second place in the South Division behind the Atlanta Gladiators who have now won eight straight games. The Icemen will look to snap a three-game winless streak (0-2-1-0) today. Meanwhile, Orlando continues to hold the fourth spot in the division. The Solar Bears saw their three-game point streak snapped in a 5-2 decision last night in North Charleston against the Stingrays.

Series History: Orlando leads the season series with five wins to four. Meanwhile Orlando leads the All-Time series 37-15-3-0.

About the Icemen: Earlier this week, forwards Abbott Girducks and James Sanchez were called-up to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). However, forward Craig Martin and defenseman Brandon Fortunato are expected to return to the lineup today after missing Wednesday's game to injury. Martin leads the Icemen in scoring against Orlando this season with ten points.

About the Solar Bears: Goaltender Brad Barone leads the ECHL with 20 wins this season. wins....Forward Tristan Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring again Jacksonville this season with six points (2g, 4a)....Orlando ranks sixth in the league on the penalty kill at 82.6-percent.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, March 9 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer & Wine Night!

Saturday, March 12 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - Pucks & Paws, bring your dog to the game!

Sunday, March 13 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fun Day Game, take a shot on goal on the ice after the game!

Images from this story

