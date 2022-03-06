Glads Look to Tie Franchise Record and Earn Ninth Straight Win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (33-17-3-1) can tie a franchise record today as they look for their ninth straight win this afternoon against the South Carolina Stingrays (18-29-6-0). The current franchise record win streak is set at nine games and was accomplished during the 2005-2006 season. Today is the fifth meeting of the season between Atlanta and South Carolina, and the Gladiators hold a 2-1-1-0 edge in the series.

Scouting the Stingrays

South Carolina has been hovering near the bottom of the South Division and are just 2-6-2-0 in their last 10 games. The Stingrays have struggled to score the puck and currently rank last in scoring across the ECHL at 2.53 goals for per game. Andrew Cherniwchan leads South Carolina with 37 points (17G-20A) in 42 games. Ryan Dmowski has provided an offensive boost over the past several weeks with 21 points (15G-6A) in 20 games. Ryan Bednard has had the lion's share of work in net for the Stingrays and holds a 12-15-3-0 record.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators stormed back to defeat the Norfolk Admirals 5-4 in a shootout last night. Derek Topatigh scored with less than a minute remaining in regulation to tie the game, and Eric Neiley and Derek Nesbitt both tickled the twine in the shootout.

Last Meeting

The Glads last met the Rays on Feb. 24 at Gas South Arena, and Atlanta cruised to a 6-2 victory. Eric Neiley led the way for the Gladiators with two goals and an assist while Gabe Guertler, Kameron Kielly, and Sanghoon Shin all tabbed a goal and an assist as well.

We're Going Streaking!

After a 5-4 victory over Norfolk on Saturday night, the Gladiators have now won eight consecutive games and have secured their longest win streak of the season to date. Over the past eight games, Atlanta has outscored opponents 38-14 for a 4.75 goals-for average and a 1.75 goals-against average. All eight wins have come against the bottom three teams in the South Division. The win streak has helped propel Atlanta to first place in the division.

Shorthanded Special

The Gladiators are tied for first in the ECHL with 18 shorthanded goals on the season. Cody Sylvester leads the ECHL with nine shorthanded points (3G-6A), and Mike Pelech is tied for second with seven (3G-4A).

--

WHEN: Sunday, Mar. 6 at 3:05 PM ET

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at South Carolina Stingrays

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

