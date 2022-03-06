Rush Hammer Grizzlies, 10-2

Rapid City Rush gather after a goal against the Utah Grizzlies

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush exploded for a single-game franchise record ten goals and cruised to a 10-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Seven Rush recorded multi-point games, led by Gabe Chabot with two goals and two assists.

The Rush took control in the first period when Stephen Baylis walked in, side stepped the defense and snapped a shot past Peyton Jones to put the Rush on top. After Utah tied the game with a Brian Bowen goal, Rapid City took the lead back when Ryan Zuhlsdorf buried a wrist shot from the point for a power play tally that made it 2-1.

Rapid City got two more in the opening period, first when Logan Nelson forced a turnover in the attacking zone and finished on his second shot, then after Max Coatta buried a wrist shot on an odd-man break.

The Rush carried their domination into the second when Jake Wahlin fed Brett Van Os for a one-timer from the slot that pushed the lead to four. The Grizzlies got one back on a Ben Tardiff goal but Rapid City quickly struck again when Coatta hit Brett Gravelle for a one-timer from the high slot. The Rush got another one late in the second after Baylis intercepted a clearing attempt by Utah goaltender Garrett Metcalf and hammered it into the net before Metcalf could recover, making the score 7-2.

Rapid City's onslaught continued into the third period as Colton Leiter buried a wrist shot from the left circle that extended the lead to 8-2. The Rush tacked on two more later in the period, first when Chabot knocked a rebound from one of his own shots past Metcalf and then when Wahlin hit him in the slot for a power play tally that pushed the score to its 10-2 final.

Chabot had a career-high four points, Wahlin dished out three assists, Baylis registered two goals and an assist and Cotta put up a goal and two assists. The ten goals for the Rush eclipsed the previous record of nine, set in a 9-6 win over the Tulsa Oilers on April 7, 2018.

Rapid City and Utah will meet again on Sunday afternoon for the final game of their three-in-three stretch. It's presented by Dark Canyon Coffee and the first 300 fans will receive a tote bag. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

