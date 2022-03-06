Americans Sweep Two-Game Series with Idaho

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night by a score of 4-2, sweeping the two-game series.

JC Campagna scored for the seventh time in nine games since returning to Allen. He opened the scoring on Saturday night scoring just twenty seconds into the second period.

Josh Winquist had his first multi-point game of the season for the Americans scoring two goals, his fourth and fifth of the year.

Jack Combs had the other Americans goal, his 18th of the year scored on the power play, one of three Allen goals scored in the second period.

"It was a big weekend for us," noted Combs. "We're trying to get back in the playoff race in our division, so games against the teams above us are crucial to get."

Luke Peressini made the start for the second night in a row, stopping 30-of-32 Idaho shots to get the win. He was named the number one star for the second straight night.

The Americans went 1-for-2 on the power play, while Idaho was 0-for-2. The Americans limited Idaho to just three goals in the two-game series.

"Great two team wins for us, '' said Americans defenseman Phil Beaulieu. "The key now will be to keep it going and keep the playoff push alive!"

The Americans return to action next weekend in Tulsa against the Oilers in a battle for a playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

In the first game of the Saturday doubleheader, DBU defeated SMU to claim the first ever Americans College Classic Championship.

