Game Notes: vs Utah

March 6, 2022







GAME #57 vs Utah

3/6/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 4:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush exploded for a franchise record ten goals and cruised to a 10-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Seven different Rush recorded multi-point games, led by Gabe Chabot with two goals and two assists. Stephen Baylis had two goals and an assist and Max Coatta put up a goal and two assists.

A NEW RECORD: The 10 goals Rapid City scored in its 10-2 win over Utah on Saturday represented the most goals the Rush have scored in a single game in franchise history. It eclipsed the previous record of nine, set on April 7, 2018, when the Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers, 9-6, in the 2017-18 season finale. Rapid City's previous season-high for goals was seven, set in a 7-3 win over Kansas City on December 10.

CLIMBING THE STANDINGS: Rapid City's win on Saturday combined with an Idaho Steelheads loss meant the Rush vaulted past the Steelheads into second place in the ECHL Mountain Division. The Rush 64 points in 56 games, three clear of Idaho who has 61 points in 55 games. Rapid City is just three points behind first-place Utah, who has 67 points in 55 games. The top four teams in each division qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

CAREER DAY, CAREER YEAR: Gabe Chabot had two goals and two assists on Saturday, setting a new career-high with four points. Chabot has played all 56 of Rapid City's games and has 17 goals and 23 assists, and his 40 points are the third-highest total on the team. He appeared in 56 games for Rapid City during his rookie year in 2020-21 and had seven goals and six assists.

THE NEW GUY FITS IN: Ryan Zuhlsdorf had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, extending his point streak to five games. Zuhlsdorf has a goal and five assists in his last five games and in eight games since joining the Rush in a trade from the Indy Fuel, has one goal, six assists and a +7 plus/minus rating. He has far surpassed his offensive output in Indy, where he had a goal and three assists in 29 games. The defenseman is in his second pro season out of the University of Minnesota.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jake Wahlin had three assists on Saturday, the fourth three-assist game for a Rush this season...Rapid City has points in 10 of its last 12 games and has gone 7-2-1-2 in that stretch...Stephen Baylis had two goals on Saturday and is now tied for ninth in the ECHL with 22 goals...the Rush have out-shot the Grizzlies, 96-60, in the last two games...Sunday is the third game in three days between the Rush and the Grizzlies. Rapid City is 6-1-1-0 in the final game of a three-in-three this season and has won the last six it has played.

UP NEXT: The Rush will not take the ice again for 12 days. Rapid City returns to action on Friday, March 18 at home against the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

ECHL Stories from March 6, 2022

